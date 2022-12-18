UNITED STATES—On December 14, the CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, reported that a car carrying his toddler son was being followed by a stalker in Los Angeles, California.



The new owner of Twitter posted details of the incident on Twitter:



“Last night, a car carrying Lil X in LA was followed by a crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked the car from moving & climbed onto the hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family,” Musk Tweeted.



Musk was able to post a close-up photo of the stalker who was tailing a vehicle with his two-year-old, X AE-XII, who Musk refers to as, X.

In his initial Tweet, Musk, asks for assistance identifying the perpetrator stalking his young son. Reports indicate that no police report was filed as of yet.

The CEO and Product Architect of Tesla have been in the news lately. Since his October takeover of Twitter Inc., Musk has reinstated previously banned Twitter accounts and published names of individuals previously blacklisted or banned from Twitter. He also published previously censored Tweets, which he calls Twitter Files 1 through 6.



Most recently, Musk banned several journalists including the account of the progressive journalist, Aaron Rupar, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, and New York Times Ryan Mac due to a violation of Twitter’s privacy policies.



President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton reported the following via Twitter on December 16:



“The latest @ElonMusk @Twitter files provide evidence of potentially indictable offenses by government officials in the FBI and DHS…..”



