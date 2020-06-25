HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Hollywood restaurant Musso & Frank Grill will reopen on Friday, June 26. It closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 1919, it is the oldest standing restaurant in Hollywood. Its name derives from the original owners Joseph Musso and Frank Toulet. It has maintained its classic style throughout the years with high ceilings, dark wood paneling, and red booths.

Writers like William Saroyan, William Faulkner, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Charles Bukowski, and more would frequent the restaurant. The L.A. film industry also had a prominent presence at Musso & Frank. A private room was reserved for the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Harry Warner, Humphrey Bogart, Marilyn Monroe, and Orson Welles. Celebrities of the modern era have visited as well, most notably Johnny Depp, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Harrison Ford.

Various films and television series have been shot at Musso & Frank. Two recent features were Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) and Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood (2020).

In September of 2019, Musso & Frank celebrated its 100th anniversary. It was also given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Upon reopening, Musso & Frank intends to maintain an environment of normalcy while respecting social distancing and safety protocols. Additionally, reservations will be required in advance.

Musso & Frank Grill is located at 6667-9 Hollywood Boulevard. It hours of operation are: 5-11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 5-10 p.m. Sunday.

For reservations call 323.467.7788 or visit www.mussoandfrank.com