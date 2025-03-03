BEVERLY HILLS—On March 3, the city of Beverly Hills posted on update on its Facebook page regarding the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) Pipeline Project Construction.

For Monday, March 3, the MWD will be making a final watermain connection at Wilshire Boulevard near El Rodeo Elementary School near the LA Country Club.

Expect lane impacts on Wilshire Boulevard & North Santa Monica Boulevard until March 25.

Wilshire Blvd:

Reduced to two thru lanes with signalized left turns (both directions), March 3 from 7 a.m. thru March 12 at 7 a.m. (24/7)

North Santa Monica Blvd:

Eastbound reduced to one lane, westbound unaffected. February 26 at 7 a.m. to March 5 at 7 a.m. (intermittent). March 5 from 7 a.m. thru March 12 at 6 a.m. (24/7). March 12 thru March 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Whittier Drive remains open.

Water will not be shut down or impacted in any way. For more information or concerns contact the Construction Hotline at (424) 252-1338.