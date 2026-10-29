HOLLYWOOD—With the month of scares officially coming to an end, I want to ask the horror audience and fans out there an important question. Can you name me a horror remake that was actually better than the original? What brought this conversation to the forefront? It seems like this was a massive trend in the early 00s, and then it started to transition in the last few years to requels or sequels with a rebirth. A little bit of the old with the new.

If a movie came out in the 70s, 80s or 90s, you have likely seen a remake for it. I love that iconic scene in “Scream 4” where Kirby just goes thru the list of horror remakes and you realize, damn there’s been a lot, and I mean a lot. So let’s name a few, “Psycho,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Hellraiser,” “Black Christmas,” “Child’s Play,” “My Bloody Valentine,” “When a Stranger Calls,” “Piranha,” man I could keep listing them, but I think you get the point.

If you were to ask me 10 years ago, I would argue that yeah there are some that are pretty good. However, reflecting, not. “Halloween” 2007, was nothing more than a copy and paste of the original a bit with some backstory, and a terrible heroine with its Laurie Strode. She was too goofy for my liking. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” 2003 was perhaps one of my favorites, but that was a result of me not seeing the 1974 original first.

With that said, I’ve discovered, while Jessica Biel acts her ass of in my opinion and delivers and exceptional performance, it doesn’t outweigh the grittiness of the 1974 original helmed by Tobe Hooper. There is a bit of cinema verité that the remake doesn’t capture. I think the problem with remakes are they attempt to capture the original and that is the problem. Yeah, it’s hard to believe there is a generation of Americans who have no idea who iconic villains like Leatherface, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and Pinhead are.

Those movies came out before their time and you have to remember a lot of us, watched these movies at home on VHS or if we were lucky, we saw them at the multiplex, but today’s technology is vastly different so not only are the visuals so much better technically speaking the idea of what looks real and what is obviously fact is striking. I think that goes with the budget of some horror.

You can totally watch some movies from the 80s that are downright terrible. You have to ask the question how the hell was this stupid horror movie given the greenlight? Horror is cheap to make and in doing so, you get lackluster acting, bad writing and terrible gore or makeup, with disappointing directing as well. The money invested in horror can do wonders. Look at “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” it was made with a grittiness in 1974 which made it so ‘horrifying’ to people who witnessed it at the time it was released, many walking out of the theater as a result.

I can echo some sentiment with “Halloween” that was made for around $300,000, but you can tell the camera work and the camera used is a vital element of the crisp scenes even in the darkness that absolutely work in a fantastic way. I have reached a point as a horror fan; I don’t want to see anymore remakes in horror anymore. If you are planning to do a remake it better be beyond a fresh take on the original. Perhaps the only thing that I want is the villain’s name or the premise slightly, everything else you do better be original ideas or concepts for my liking.

Horror is seriously lacking originality and that concerns me going into the next couple of years. Was there a slight resurgence in 2026 with “Obsession” and “Backrooms?” Yes, but I have to be honest, they were decent movies, but neither knocked my socks off. I didn’t have nightmares or think about each movie long after I left the theater. True horror does a few things, great suspense, a fantastic villain, jump scares and investment in the characters where you care if they live or die.

Not many movies of the present do that like those of the past. If you had a gun to my head to today, I’m taking a classic over the remake every single time because it’s not just about nostalgia, but some of those movies have decent scares and linger with you far after the movie has concluded, with the remake not so much.

Written By LaDale Anderson