UNITED STATES—Speaker of the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera without wearing a mask at an indoor salon in San Francisco on Monday, August 31. Pelosi, who has been an advocate of Americans wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and social distancing was seen breaking those rules on video.

Surveillance footage aired on Fox News on Tuesday showing the politician walking through the E-salon with a mask around her neck.

“Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down. But for herself?” Senate Republicans tweeted. “A salon visit whenever she pleases.”

Pelosi’s Spokesman Drew Hammill insisted she was following the rules outlined by the salon before her visit.

“The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements,” said Drew Hammill in a statement to The Washington Post. He noted she took down her mask only because she was getting her hair washed.

“This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The speaker complied with the rules as presented by this establishment,” Hammill added.

Pelosi during a press briefing for another event in San Francisco said, “I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to … many times.”

She claimed she was the victim of an elaborate sting by the disgruntled owner of the salon who notified the media of her visit. “It was a setup. I take responsibility for falling for a set up,” Pelosi said.

Instead of issuing an apology, Pelosi said the blame was on the small business.

“I think that this salon owes me an apology,” said Pelosi.

Salons in San Francisco have been closed since Mid-March and only recently were they allowed to conduct business outside and indoor operations are still not allowed. Hair salons in city are not allowed to serve anyone indoors.