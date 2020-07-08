UNITED STATES — The Go Fas Racing team and NASCAR driver Corey Lajoie reached a multi-race deal organized by the Patriots of America (PAC), a group devoted to the reelection of President Trump. The first race of 2020 took place over the 4th of July weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Lajoie reportedly told racingnews.com that “With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters. I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully, it makes them race to the polls in November.”

According to his Facebook page, Archie St. Hilaire, owner of the Go Fas Racing team never misses a race. He shared his excitement over Lajoie with race fans on his page and with reporters.

St. Hilaire said, “I am honored to be part of the President’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC. As a Trump 2020 supporter, the team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!”

Jeff Whaley, spokesperson for PAC, shared his enthusiasm about the sponsorship of Lajoie with multiple news outlets.

“Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls,” said Jeff Whaley on behalf of Patriots of America PAC.”

We’ve got a week to get Corey LaJoie into the 2020 NASCAR All-Star race!Vote at the link below and share your vote to double it! Posted by Go Fas Racing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Lajoie, who had previously driven the #32 car with various sponsors and a single Trump 2020 decal on the rear panel of his car, will now take the seat of the PAC sponsored #32 Donald J. Trump Ford Mustang that debuted at the Indy 500 for the first event of a nine-race partnership with PAC. The next Indy race is advertised for August 23. For more information see gofasracing32 at indiapolismotorspeedway.com.

Lajoie raced in one of the Crown Jewel events of the Cup series, the Indianapolis Brickyard 400 powered by Florida Georgia Line (FGL).

‪The checkered flag is waving at Pocono Raceway! Corey and the Built Bar team finish 23rd.‬ Posted by Go Fas Racing on Saturday, June 27, 2020

PAC is sponsoring the team to raise awareness of the importance of registering to vote.

Unloading the Trump 2020 No.32 Ford at Indianapolis It's race day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Donald J. Trump 2020 Ford! Posted by Go Fas Racing on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Nasar’s biggest stars planned for the 4th of July celebration promising, “beating and banging, high speeds and heart-pounding action at the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records, live on NBC.”

According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway web page, all fourth of July weekend, NASCAR and INDYCAR events were run without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Driven2SaveLives BC39 and FGL Fest were canceled. More info regarding COVID restrictions regarding racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) may be found at IMS.com/COVID19.