BEVERLY HILLS—Nate n Al’s delicatessen is set to open its doors to customers again on Friday, May 15.

The deli has been in Beverly Hills since 1945 but was forced to close its doors in early March due to COVID-19. Employees were laid off, as the future for the delicatessen was unknown. The deli’s current lease was set to terminate, while the new location on Canon Drive didn’t work out either.

A powerful group, spearheaded by Irving Azoff, which includes the likes of Shelli Azoff, Jeff Shell, and Cindi Crawford, is behind the new deal that has been struck between Nate n Al’s and the landlords. They have a new lease on life, so to speak, as the Deli is back in business, but no one can say for how long.

Old and new staff has been hired and the deli is set to resume service, while keeping shorter hours. For now, the Deli will be open from 11 am – 8 pm, seven days a week. The delivery app has been suspended but in-house delivery is available. The menu has also been limited to only the most popular and best-selling items

Long time customers will be excited to know that Gloria Leon, the Nate n Al veteran that has worked at the store for 41 years, is among the staff members rehired. She will be on phone call duty and working in the store as well.

The deli is a popular meeting point for the movers and shakers of the industry and is considered an essential part of the rich and complex tapestry of the city.