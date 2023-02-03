HOLLYWOOD HILLS— On Wednesday, January 31, 2023, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a Tesla Driver responsible for a series of road rage attacks across Los Angeles, has been formally charged. He is being held on bail for over $5.1 million at a jail on 7600 S Broadway in Los Angeles.

The suspect – identified as 36 year-old Nathaniel Radimak – reportedly threatened multiple people on roadways from January 2020 – January 2023, and damaged some of the individuals vehicles.

On November 9, 2022, Radimak threatened to attack a woman at a storage facility in Atwater Village. Later that day, he allegedly threatened another woman on a freeway. He got out of his car and reportedly broke one of her headlights.

In June of 2022, Radimak threatened to assault a 74-year-old woman outside of a doctor’s office in Glendale.

On January 11, 2023, Radimak used a pipe to strike someone’s car on the 2 Freeway, near York Boulevard. Later that day, Radimak allegedly followed a couple from a shopping mall in Pasadena – he attempted to strike their vehicle with his, then allegedly struck the couple’s vehicle with a metal pipe. The first incident was caught on a dash-cam video, which was widely shared online. California Highway Patrol received several tips from the public which ultimately led to his arrest in Torrance on Sunday, January 29.

“The victims in this case were reasonably terrified by what they experienced, but this reign of terror ends today,” District Attorney Gascón said in Wednesday’s news release. “Our office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to determine if this person has committed similar acts against people in Los Angeles County and elsewhere.”

According to Gascón’s release, Radimak has a lengthy criminal history which spans nearly two decades and crosses multiple states and jurisdictions.

Radimak has a pending case after allegedly attacking a driver in a road rage incident that occurred in Hollywood in January 2020. When his car was searched, officers discovered steroids and more than $30,000. Radimak was charged with one felony count of possession for sale of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of battery.

In 2022, Radimak threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend numerous times according to court documents and she requested a restraining order against him, Press Telegram reported.

The suspect was charged on Wednesday with four counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and criminal threats, and one felony count of vandalism. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of vandalism and one misdemeanor count of elder abuse.

He pleaded not guilty and is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February, 14. Per the DA Office’s request, the suspect is being preventatively detained “pending the result of these matters”, declaring him a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Anyone who’s encountered the defendant and suffered threats or assaultive behavior, is urged to contact California Highway Patrol Central Los Angeles office at (213) 744-2331.