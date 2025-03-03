MALIBU—On Sunday, March 2, the city of Malibu disclosed that The National Guard will remain at the following resident-only checkpoints throughout the City until Friday, March 14:

-Rambla Vista (south entrance)

-Rambla Pacifico

-Las Flores

-Big Rock

-Tuna Canyon

-Pena Road

-Carbon Beach Terrace

The checkpoints are designated entry points for residents and hired contractors only, facilitating safe access for fire victims to recover belongings and begin recovery efforts within the burn areas. For more details contact (310) 456-2489.