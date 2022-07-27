SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica has alerted the public of the upcoming National Night Out event that will be held on Tuesday, August 2. The community is invited to join Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista, the members of the Santa Monica Police Department along with other city divisions and thousands of communities nationwide to celebrate National Night Out (NNO).

NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie aimed at making our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. NNO improves the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and focuses on a sense of community. Millions of neighbors take part in NNO across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide every year on the first Tuesday in August. The city of Santa Monica is expecting 1,000 community members and stakeholders will be in attendance in front of City Hall (1685 Main Street).

The theme this year is “Behind the Badge” which includes multiple opportunities to get to know the men and women that serve the city.

Along with showcasing various police vehicles and equipment, meet police personnel, human and 4-legged alike, and enjoy music, food, and family-friendly activities including lawn games, an inflatable obstacle course, photo ops, and much more. Free parking will be available in the Civic Center Parking Structure located directly across the street from the Public Safety Building at 330 Olympic Drive.

Some of this year’s sponsors include the Santa Monica Police Officers’ Association, 7-11, Shasta, Boston Properties, Harmony Mediation Partners, LLC and the Santa Monica Fire Firefighters, Local #1109.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Santa Monica City Hall. Parkign is free at the Civic Parking Structure.

For additional details and event news visit our Facebook and Instagram pages, follow us on Twitter or call the Community Affairs unit at (310) 458-8474.