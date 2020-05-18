BEVERLY HILLS—Officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department will be honored during National Police Week from home. Representatives from the BHPD would normally join their fellow officers for events in Washington D.C., but public gatherings have been canceled as a result of the Coronavirus, so accolades will transpire virtually.

Local restaurants have provided meals for the police department throughout the week as a thank you for their efforts during the pandemic. The COVID-10 Kindness Task Force has been working to raise money to provide meals for front-line workers. On Friday, May 15, the City Hall was lit up in blue lights to honor National Police Week. The BHPD took to Twitter on May 17 to thank the public for the support showed during the week.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day was established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy, to be celebrated every year on May 15, which falls this year during National Police Week. The event is meant to honor officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The week is meant to be a collaborative occasion where police departments from all over the country participate. According to media release from the BHPD, the department has been present at police week events during the week. Last year, the Honor Guard represented BHPD at the California Peace Officers’ Memorial. Representatives participated in the Unity Tour, where officers from across the country bike to the main event in Washington D.C., as part of the fundraiser.