WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced that Tuesday, September 20 is National Voter Registration Day organizations across the nation will be participating in a coordinated effort to get eligible citizens registered to vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, November. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 24. National Voter Registration Day is recognized across the United States and uses the strength of volunteers, organizations, and businesses to spread the word about the importance of preparing for Election Day by registering to vote. West Hollywood residents ages 16 or 17 may pre-register to vote on the California Secretary of State website at https://registertovote.ca.gov/. Community members can check voter registration status at https://www.lavote.gov/vrstatus or at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

Individuals can vote early via postal mail-in and ballot-drop-off voting will begin on Monday, October 10. Many LA County Vote Centers will begin operating on Saturday, October 29.

Important Dates:

-September 29, 2022: Official Voter Information Guides begin arriving in mailboxes.

-October 10, 2022: County elections officials begin mailing each registered voter a Vote-by-Mail ballot.

-October 10, 2022: Early voting sites and ballot drop-off locations are open. The Norwalk headquarters for the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is available for early voting 29 days prior to every election. Voters can vote in-person or drop off a completed ballot at the Ballot Drop Box on the north side of the building facing Imperial Highway.

-October 24, 2022: Last day to register to vote. To check your voter registration status visit MyVoterStatus.

-October 29, 2022: Conditional Voter Registration becomes available. Voters can “conditionally” register and vote a provisional ballot starting on this date up through Election Day, November 8, 2022.

-November 8, 2022: Election Day – Vote Center hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Ballots must be in Ballot Drop Boxes by 8 p.m.; Vote-by-Mail ballots must be postmarked before midnight. Election results returns begin at 8 p.m.

-November 15, 2022: Vote-by-Mail delivery deadline if postmarked on or before Election Day (November 8, 2022) and received within seven days (November 15, 2022).

-December 8, 2022: Last day for County elections officials to certify results.

In California, individuals are eligible to register and vote if they are:

-A United States citizen;

-At least 18-years-old;

-Registered where you currently reside;

-Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony; and

-Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

The City of West Hollywood encourages every eligible voter to have a vote plan with the following tips:

-Check voter registration status or register to vote at https://www.lavote.gov/vrstatus or call (800) 815-2666;

-Decide how you would like to vote: Vote by Mail; Drop off a ballot at a Ballot Drop Box or a Vote Center; Vote in-person at a Vote Center;

-Educate yourself about the issues and then vote as soon as you receive your ballot;

-Encourage your friends, family, and neighbors to vote or register to vote;

-Assist those who need help with their mail-in ballot or offer to take a homebound senior to a Vote Center; and

Track your ballot. Individuals can sign-up to receive personalized text messages, emails, and/or automated voice messages on your Vote-by-Mail ballot (whether sent by mail or dropped off at a Ballot Drop Box or Vote Center) by subscribing to Where’s My Ballot. This is a free service available to all registered voters that provides updated information about where your ballot is and when you can expect to receive it. Sign up to be notified of the status of your ballot at california.ballottrax.net/voter.

West Hollywood voters will receive complete ballot information by mail. In addition to County items, West Hollywood voters will vote to fill three (3) West Hollywood City Council seats for four-year terms; a list of qualified candidates is available at www.weho.org/elections.

Below is more information about the various options available for voting:

Dropping a Ballot Off at a Ballot Drop Box or Vote Center

West Hollywood worked with LA County to establish three Ballot Drop Box locations in West Hollywood. These Ballot Drop Boxes are bright yellow and clearly marked. They feature safety and security features, such as 24-hour electronic monitoring. Locations are:

West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard

(Ballot Drop Box located behind City Hall, off of N. Sweetzer Avenue)

West Hollywood Library located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard

(Ballot Drop Box located on the west side of the street, in front of the library)

Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard

(Ballot Drop Box located in front of the Plummer Park Community Center)

Voting In-Person at a Vote Center

Traditional neighborhood “polling places” have been replaced in Los Angeles County by Vote Centers, which allow LA County residents (which includes West Hollywood residents) to vote at any Vote Center location beginning Saturday, October 29, 2022. All Los Angeles County voters will have 10 consecutive days as well as Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to vote in-person at a Vote Center.

In the City of West Hollywood, there will be:

A Vote Center at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. This Vote Center will be open from Saturday, October 29 through Tuesday, November 8. A Vote Center at the West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place. This Vote Center will open from Saturday, November 5 through Tuesday, November 8.

During the early voting period, through Monday, November 7, Vote Centers will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, Vote Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For additional Vote Center locations and details, visit https://locator.lavote.gov/locations/vc.

For more information call West Hollywood’s City Clerk’s Office at (323) 848-6800, visit the City’s Elections page at www.weho.org/elections. Call the California Secretary of State’s Voter Hotline toll-free at (800) 345-VOTE (8683). For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.