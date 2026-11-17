MALIBU—On Tuesday, November 17, FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Radio and television stations nationwide will interrupt regular programming for approximately one minute to broadcast a test message identifying it as a nationwide emergency alert test.

NO ACTION IS REQUIRED. This is only a test. There is no emergency, and residents do not need to be subscribed, or take any action.

The nationwide test helps FEMA and its partners identify technical or operational issues and ensure the nation’s public warning systems are ready when an actual disaster strikes.

Residents are asked to stay informed, sign up for local emergency notifications, and have a family emergency plan and emergency supplies in place.

To learn more about the nationwide test visit: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/2026-national-test-faqs.

FEMA is required under the IPAWS Modernization Act of 2015 to conduct nationwide tests of public alert and warning capabilities at least once every three years. These tests allow FEMA to identify technical or operational issues before the system is needed during an actual emergency.