The two lots came onto the purchasing market in 2019 for an asking price of $1.15 million. Friends of Griffith Park secured a purchase agreement for less than half that amount at $500,000. The landsite is one and a quarter acres and features protected sycamore and coast live oak trees. The largest live oak tree on the site is 60’ inches tall and habitats deer, coyotes, birds, and other wildlife.

Fundraising efforts by the nonprofit organization has totaled $465,000 toward the lots $500,000 purchase price. Once purchased, the land will be held by a local public agency dedicated to protecting open space and will refrain from being commercially developed on.

The nonprofit organization has a May 8 deadline to secure the remaining $35,000 needed to purchase the lots. If the necessary funds are not accumulated, a separate land developing group will utilize the land for commercial construction. Previous to Friends Of Griffith Park querying a purchase agreement, the sellers of the lots had accepted a development offer for commercial construction that later fell out of escrow.