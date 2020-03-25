LOS ANGELES- In order to help Americans fight the Corona virus, on March 22 President Trump has ordered FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to ship mobile hospital centers to the states with higher number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, such as Washington, California and New York.

With this order, President Trump has agreed to send a Navy hospital ship to Los Angeles to help the state deal with the increase in number of coronavirus patients. The USNS Mercy, which is one of the Navy’s two 1,000-bed hospital ships, should arrive to the Port of Los Angeles some time next week. While Washington is also in need of Mercy’s assistance, FEMA decided to have Mercy head directly to Los Angeles first. The president also approved California’s activation of the National Guard to help with distribution of supplies and other needed relief efforts.

Los Angeles County saw its largest one day rise in Corona virus patients yet on Sunday, with 71 more patients and one additional death reported.