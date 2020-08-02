HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Actress Naya Rivera was buried on Friday, July 24 in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Hundreds of public figures have been interred in the same cemetery, including actor Paul Walker, activist Rodney King, rapper Nipsey Hussle, and actress Brittany Murphy.

Rivera, 33, was widely known for her role as Santana Lopez in the hit television series “Glee.” She passed away on July 8 after drowning in Lake Piru.

Rivera had gone boating on the lake with her 4-year-old son Josey, who was found alone on a boat several hours later. A large-scale search-and-rescue operation was then launched to find the actress, who was presumed dead. A few days later, a body was found in the lake and identified as Rivera following dental comparison.

Josey reportedly told investigators that while he and Rivera were swimming, the latter lifted him into the boat. He then saw her disappear beneath the water.

Rivera’s death was ruled an accident, and her death certificate reveals that she died within minutes.