WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that NBA player Allen Lester Crabbe III, 27, who is member of the Minnesota Timberwolves entered a plea of no contest on Thursday, March 5 in connection to a DUI case from last summer.

Crabbe entered the plea to one misdemeanor count of being involved in a motor vehicle display of speed on a highway. He was sentenced and given three years of summary probation, and ordered to complete a program for Mothers Against Drunk Driving and to complete a program for DUI first offender.

Deputy District Attorney Lucrecia Boado indicated that a Watson advisement be given, noting that if Crabbe drives under the influence and a person is killed, he could be charged with murder.

Crabbe was arrested while driving in West Hollywood on June 26, 2019, when he was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy after showing signs of driving under the influence.

The Case 9AR32954 was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.