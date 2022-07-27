LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced on July 19 that they filed felony domestic violence charges against Charlotte Hornets NBA forward Miles Bridges.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges, 23, of Charlotte, North Carolina, faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. The case also includes an allegation of causing great bodily injury on the domestic violence victim.

His arraignment was scheduled for July 20 in Department W30 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch. Bridges entered a plea of not guilty to all three charges he currently faces. He was released on a $130,000 bond.

He is married to Mychelle Johnson, whom he has two children with. Johnson posted on Instagram that she suffered “a fracture[d] nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion.” Johnson did not name Bridges in her post, but stated: “I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

“I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything,” Johnson concluded in her post.

The alleged assault on the defendant’s girlfriend happened in front of their two children on or about June 27 and June 28, according to the criminal complaint.

He played college basketball at Michigan State University under Head Coach Tom Izzo. He left the university after his sophomore year after the Spartans were eliminated in the NCCA Tournament in the second round in 2018. Bridges was selected 12th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, but was later traded to the Hornets the same night.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, West Los Angeles Branch.