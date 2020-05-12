UNITED STATES−On Sunday, May 10, NBC’s Political Director, Chuck Todd modified Attorney General Bill Barr’s statements on NBC’s Meet the Press.

On Meet the Press, the topic was the Michael Flynn case. The discussion was on if the right decision was made to exonerate General Michael Flynn after evidence showed he was falsely accused.

The question Todd was making a mockery of, was initially asked by CBS’s Catherine Herridge, how history would judge the DOJ’s decision.

What AG Barr actually said as he laughed a little bit, was,

“Well, history is written by winners so it largely depends on who’s writing the history.”

Todd then cuts in and says he was, “struck by the cynicism of the answer. It’s a correct answer, but he’s the Attorney General. He didn’t make the case that he was upholding the rule of law. He was almost admitting that, yeah, this was a political job.”

In fact, the rest of AG Barr’s statement had been edited out, and then Todd’s comment took it out of context.

This is the remainder of AG Barr’s statement.

“I think a fair history would say it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law.” Barr went on to say, “It upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.” This part of the statement was completely left off of Todd’s commentary.



These statements came right after Todd spoke out negatively regarding President Trump’s eagerness to transition into reopening the economy.

“It felt like a weird plot twist in a horror movie, Right?” Todd stated on Meet the Press. “He wants to focus on reopening the economy and it’s almost like the virus had its own brain and said, ‘Oh no you don’t Mr. President, I’m coming inside your house!”

Freedom of Speech advocate, Trish Regan, slammed Todd on Twitter saying, “The problem with ‘reporters’ like #ChuckTodd is that they are not actually reporters, but an agenda-driven commentator “

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Twitter that 60 Minutes on CBS is the second example in 24 hours of completely dishonest editing. Full-text of her comments are below.

President Trump called for the firing of Chuck Todd on Twitter, saying that Todd knew exactly what he was doing.