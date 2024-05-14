WILDWOOD, NEW JERSEY—On Saturday, May 11, former President and presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald J. Trump held a rally that filled the beaches of Cape May County at 3601 Boardwalk near Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Waterparks. Lisa Fagan, spokesperson for the city of Wildwood, told The Associated Press that she estimated a crowd of “between 80,000 and 100,000 attendees,” in the historically Democrat state of New Jersey.



By Monday, May 13, the number of Trump Rally spectators reported by the mainstream media dwindled to, “tens of thousands of people.”



In an interview with Wake-Up America, Rep. Jefferson “Jeff” Van Drew (R-NJ-2) called the rally, “The largest political rally in the history of the state.” In all honesty, we didn’t know it was going to be this big,” Van Drew stated.



Van Drew who hailed from a family of Democrats flipped to the Republican ticket. He now serves as the Republican Campaign Chairman. He was handpicked by Donald Trump to speak at the rally.



“I know Democrats, let’s face it – that Democratic Party does not represent the Democratic Party of our parents. Here’s what we got to do. We’ve got to get out and vote,” Van Drew stated.



Donald Trump responded to the size of the crowd too, after acknowledging the media’s likelihood not to report the truth, reminding the crowd of the reason the electoral maps would be expanded.



“As you can see, today, we’re expanding the electoral maps because we are going to officially play in the state of New Jersey. We’re going to win [in] the state of New Jersey. Millions of people in so-called blue states are joining our movement based on love, intelligence, and a thing called common sense.”



The New York Giants football legend, Lawrence Taylor spoke on behalf of Trump at the rally saying, “I’ve always been a Democrat, until I met this man right here. Nobody in my family will ever vote for a Democrat again.” Trump brought both he and the former NFL great running back for the St. Louis Cardinals Ottis, “O.J.” Anderson to the stand for Trump Saturday night.



Trump is currently being retried on the aged-old Stormy Daniels case that first went to trial while he was serving his first term as President of the United States. Reports indicate that the former President has been repeatedly and publicly referred to as, “the most investigated President in history.” The polls indicate that he has grown in popularity with each investigation.



