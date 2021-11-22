UNITED STATES—When someone is involved in a serious car accident that was not their fault, they have certain questions and want answers. Injured victims often feel victimized as they begin the process of pursuing the at-fault driver’s insurance company. When an injured victim feels as if they are being taken advantage of, it is wise for them to seek help from a car accident attorney. Getting help from an attorney will prevent the injured rights from being infringed upon in the process of seeking compensation.

Should Injured Victims Get a Lawyer After a Car Accident?

One of the first important decisions a person will have to make after an accident is whether they should seek help from an attorney. Getting help from an attorney often brings welcome relief for injured accident victims. An attorney becomes the advocate for a car accident victim and works to make sure they are treated fairly and receive the compensation they are owed. To get legal help, injured victims need to contact Nicolet Law.

What Does an Attorney Do For Accident Victims?

When an injured victim needs to hire an attorney, they want to know what the attorney will offer them in the way of services. The following are some of the duties a personal injury attorney will perform as they work towards helping their injured client obtain the compensation they are owed.

The attorney will obtain the police report from the car accident.

They will speak with eyewitnesses and gather evidence from the scene.

Attorneys will reconstruct the accident and will bring in expert testimony.

The attorney will also work with the client’s doctors to determine the diagnosis and expected prognosis.

The attorney will begin to negotiate with the at-fault driver and their insurance company.

In some cases, an attorney will need to file a lawsuit on behalf of their injured client.

Questions Injured Victims Should Ask an Attorney

The first step in getting help from an attorney is to schedule a consultation appointment. At this appointment, the injured accident victim will need to be prepared with a list of questions that will assist them in learning more about the attorney and the services they offer. The following offers some of the questions that should be asked.

What are my legal options?

How many car accident cases have you represented?

Who should I sue for my car accident injuries?

What are your fees?

Do you offer contingency arrangements?

Should I accept the insurance company’s settlement offer?

What steps are involved in seeking compensation?

Will any other attorneys work on my case?

What is your track record?

Getting answers to these questions will assist injured car accident victims in gaining enough information to decide on hiring an attorney. Once they start working with the attorney, the attorney takes the above steps and begins aggressively pursuing compensation for their injured client.

Scheduling a Consultation Appointment Starts the Process

Injured car accident victims need to learn as much as possible about their rights and the steps they can take to seek fair compensation. Finding the right attorney begins with scheduling a consultation appointment and asking questions.

There is no reason for an injured victim to fight with the insurance companies alone. Working with an attorney ensures the injured victim has a strong advocate working on their side. The injured victim will be able to rest assured their rights and best interests will be protected throughout the process of pursuing compensation for their injuries.