UNITED STATES—I swear sometimes negativity can be like a leech that just grabs hold of you and doesn’t want to let go. I try my best to stay in a positive mental state as much as possible. Look, I’m like every American, you cannot be super positive 24/7; it is not realistic to be Ned Flanders on “The Simpsons.” Even if you were, that is not a good thing because you’re not allowing your emotions to run free.

In life you are going to have highs, and you are going to have absolute lows. The challenge is you have to find a balance between things. You as a human being should display a range of emotions, because it’s healthy. Happy 24/7 is not good, angry 24/7 is not good, sad 24/7 is not good, anxious 24/7 is not good, you should have various waves of your emotions in a given day, a given week, a given month or a given year. Yes, you can have situations that cause your emotions to linger because you’re dealing with some difficult stuff.

However, I’ve found myself in a pickle where I try to limit the negative energy in my orbit. My father can be a negative Nancy. He seems to harp on the same stuff over and over again, he can never be wrong, and he never seems to accept responsibility for bad choices or things he’s done. Simply put he has to always be right, and it gets annoying after a while.

I cannot listen, and I don’t want to hear the same ole story 2 trillion times. “I’ve heard it already; move on already!” You’re harping on stuff that serves you no purpose. There is so much more to life. Try to focus that negativity on something positive to brighten you spirits and your mood.

Trust me if I had a switch on by brain I would turn it off daily. Why? My brain just never seems to stop moving. No matter how much I try not to think or worry about certain things, they just seem to find a way to immerse themselves into my life despite me now wanting them to. The brain is indeed a complicated organ because the things it is able to accomplish fascinates me at times.

If you can harness the negativity in your life and use it towards something that brings you joy that is indeed the ultimate goal. It is not always easy, but I think to do that on occasion with my writing. It gives me the opportunity to get out my emotions, feelings and thoughts without getting into a potential argument or a bad mood with someone who just loves to be in that space.

I am completely like that as it pertains to my younger brother. Stay out of my orbit. You’re only here to bring drama and cause chaos because it seems that is all you know. If that is the case, you can stay all the way over there. I want nothing, and I mean nothing to do with that. That toxicity can be draining to a degree that it just makes it impossible for you want to continue.

However, what I have learned is that with each challenge, each obstacle that you encounter in life there is always something bigger to focus on. You have to harness on that focus, not allow the bad to get the best of you and sometimes shed tears to get to the other side of things. As they say in math, a negative and a negative equal a positive. So, turn the negative into something that benefits you.