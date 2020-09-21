LOS FELIZ—On Sunday, September 20, the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council announced they would be giving away 30 complementary tickets to attend the New Filmmakers of Los Angeles’s (NFMLA) monthly film festival taking place on Saturday, September 26, from 12:15 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This month’s festival, which will be a completely virtual event, is a part of the NFLMA’s “InFocus” series, which seeks to fight the lack of representation in the film industry by giving underrepresented groups of filmmakers a public platform to show their work.

The festival, titled “InFocus: Latinx and Hispanic Cinema” has 3 total programs listed on the event’s official website, with each priced at $10 each. The first and third programs contain multiple short films targeting the program’s topic of focus. The second program is a singular presentation of the feature length documentary: “Fandango At The Wall.” All three programs have an estimated screening time of approximately 90 minutes. They also offer an hour of audience Q&A, held virtually via Zoom, at the end of each program.

To sign up, interested parties need to submit their name and email to a form provided by the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 24. A total of 30 individuals will then be chosen at random and receive e-mails with a discount code and further instructions.

To sign up for complimentary tickets, click here. To learn more about the upcoming film festival, click here.