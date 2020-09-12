BEL AIR—On Friday, September 11, the Bel Air-Beverly Crest Neighborhood Council promoted a blood drive that they would be holding in association with the Los Angeles Hospital Cedars-Sinai. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 13, at the Bel Air Association on 100 Bel Air Road. The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties are required to visit the hospital’s website at https://www.donatebloodcedars.org/ and enter the code “BABC” to schedule an appointment to give blood.

According to the American Red Cross’s official website, there are many different types of blood donations that can be given. All appointment times on the hospital’s website only offer times to take part in whole blood donations. These donations are the most flexible compared to other types of blood donations. Blood can be transfused in its original form, or separated into specific components to help multiple people with unique cases and needs.

The neighborhood council is offering free COVID antibody tests for donors. This test will show donors whether they had COVID-19 in the past by checking to see if they had developed the antibodies as a result of the presence of the virus in their systems. The Cedars-Sinai donation website also notes another reward of donors receiving a choice for a t-shirt or voucher for a free pint of any flavor Baskin Robbins ice cream.

The Neighborhood Council ends their posts regarding the blood drive with a plea to the public, stating that: “Cedars needs nearly 2,000 units of blood a month, so your help is critical to saving lives.”