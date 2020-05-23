SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) noted that a reported burglary shooting on Thursday, May 21 in the North of Montana neighborhood may have involved a squatter.

Officers responded to a reported burglary attempt at around 8:10 p.m. Upon arrival to the property, a Caucasian man in his 30s was found wounded by gunshots to his neck. The individual was transported to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center to undergo surgery and is reported to be in a stable condition. He was a trespasser of the property.

Authorities contacted two males associated with the property, one of whom confirmed that he was responsible for the shooting. The person responsible for the shooting was identified as an Asian male in his 70s. He was an executor of the estate.

Lt. Joseph Cortez of the SMPD noted that the property involved was vacant at the time of the shooting.

The trespasser was discovered by two executors of the estate who were visiting the property to prepare it for a sale on Thursday night.

“The men had arrived at the untenanted property to prepare it for a sale when they located the male white subject inside the property,” said Lt. Cortez.

The SMPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information can contact Santa Monica Police Detectives at (310) 458-8941.