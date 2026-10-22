SHERMAN OAKS—On Tuesday, October 20, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a vehicle of a local neighborhood watch member crashed into a one-story home on the 15000 block of Marble Drive near Ventura Blvd.

According to reports, a videographer at the scene indicate it was a sedan that slammed through the kitchen wall leaving a large hole visible from the outside. The driver was uninjured. An adult female passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown and no additional details have been disclosed.