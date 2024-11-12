WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, November 8, the city of West Hollywood announced on its Facebook page that a new 738 area code has been added as an overlay to the existing 213/323 regions in West Hollywood and surrounding areas. Anyone who requests a new phone number or an additional line may be assigned a 738 area code.

What individuals should know:

-Current phone numbers won’t change.

-Dialing requirements remain the same: 10-digit dialing for local and long-distance calls.

-The price of calls and services won’t change.

-Continue using your full 10-digit number (area code + phone number) when sharing contact info.

For more details visit: https://go.weho.org/4fbQapf.