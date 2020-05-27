BEVERLY HILLS— On May 26, Beverly Hills officials revealed the launch of its new project titled Connect Beverly Hills: Meet Me on Wilshire and La Cienega. This project aims at connecting with community members for the creation of a new streetscape plan that will launch along with the Metro Purple Line Extension.

The Purple Line will bring two subway stations to Beverly Hills: Wilshire/La Cienega in 2023 and Wilshire/Rodeo in 2025.

The addition of these two new stations will increase pedestrian activity along those areas, so this project will help make the streets more appealing and welcoming to pedestrians by improving landscaping, lighting, and bus shelters.

Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman stated “Connect Beverly Hills is an opportunity to promote the new Metro stations as destinations that are uniquely Beverly Hills. The plan will improve accessibility and enhance the overall experience for people traveling to our City along these two historically significant corridors.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, community engagement with this project is currently taking place virtually. Community members can take a digital walking tour of Wilshire and La Cienega Boulevards and suggest ideas for improvements via connect.beverlyhills.org.

The City will collect additional suggestions about the enhancement of pedestrian amenities at a weeklong design workshop that will take place in early summer.