BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina is introducing two new breeds to the competition, the Barbet and the Dogo Argentino. The show was held on February 29, 2020, at Fairplex in Pomona, however, the show is set to air, to May 17, after being pushed back a month.

The Beverly Hills Dog Show is an annual show where the best of the best dogs are shown off to compete to win the contest. The competition raises money to support pet shelters across the U.S.

The dogs will make their debut on the show airing only on NBC on May 17 from 7-9:00 p.m. Central Time and 8-10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can also stream the show from the NBC Sports app on all devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

The competition is being hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei and Maria Menounos is the red carpet reporter with Mary Carillo, according to NBC Sports.

The new dog breeds have a long history behind them, and both dogs are competing in different groups. The Barbet dog is competing in the Sporting Group and the Dogo Argentino dog is competing in the Working Group.

The Barbet dogs ancestry comes from the 16th century originating in France as a water dog. The dog is calm but was used to retrieve birds. The breed was recognized by the American Kennel Group in January 2020.

The Dogo Argentino dog ancestry comes from a pack-hunting dog from Argentina. It was meant to go after boars, pumas, and more. It was also recognized by the American Kennel Group in 2020.