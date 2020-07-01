BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, June 30, the city of Beverly Hills tweeted about a new project titled “Just in Case.” The mission of the project is to unite community members in preparation for natural disasters or emergencies.

With the database of volunteers, neighborhood networks will begin to form connections that will enhance communication in times of need.

Councilmember Lili Bosse, who served as mayor of Beverly Hills on two occasions introduced the “Just in Case” initiative in January 2020. During one of her Monday Walks with the Mayor, she introduced the idea of the project by saying “It is so important that in case of an emergency, we all know what to do. If there is an emergency, a fire, an earthquake, something, we have to be not only the healthiest city in the world and the safest city in the world, but we have to be the most prepared city in the world. I can assure you with the ‘Just in Case’ program we will be a world-renowned city that is ready for anything and other cities will follow.”

The city is implementing the idea by building its database for the program. Interested community members can get involved and sign up at www.beverlyhills.org/justincasebh.

The most common natural disaster in California is an earthquake, but most are minor with a magnitude of 1.0-3.9. There is the possibility for a strong earthquake to take place, and the program aims at preparing community members with the knowledge and communication skills that can be useful in such circumstances.