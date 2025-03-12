BRENTWOOD—On March 7, a new Costco Wholesale Store opened at 5151 Heidorn Ranch Road in Brentwood, California. According to their website, the current store hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



The new store features a food court, pharmacy, Optical and Hearing Aid Departments, a Tire center, and a gas station. ATT Cellular is also to have a Kiosk on site.



For those not familiar with Costco, it is very similar to Sam’s Wholesale, but not a cookie-cutter option at all. Bulk food purchases and great electronics are what’s most similar between the two stores. Costco is known for its fresh produce and other crowd-pleasers.



What makes it unique is that there are two options when joining. The least expensive option gets you in-the-door, in-store, and online shopping privileges. Much like some credit cards, the upgraded membership gives a percentage of the sales back in a dividend of sorts. The consumer pays more up-front but gets some back with every purchase.



The downside is that Costco has shipping and handling charges that may cause some consumers to choose in-store shopping over the online option.



There are multiple employment opportunities at Costco including; Stockers, Tire Installers, Meat Cutters, Membership Clerk, Sanitation(Janitorial), Cashiers, Cake Decorators, Licensed Hearing Aid Dispensers, Licensed Opticians, Non-licensed Hearing Aid technicians, Non-licensed optical technicians, Pharmacists, and Pharmacy Assistants.