SANTA MONICA—New details about a plane crash that transpired on September 8, killing two, were revealed by the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday, October 6.

According to the report, a pilot instructor and student were in a single-engine Piper Sport when it crashed and caught fire around 5:00 p.m. that day. The incident transpired on one of Santa Monica Airport’s runways.

Witnesses state that the plane came in for a hard landing and then, “began to aggressively pitch up and climb, while the engine made a sound consistent with it going to full power.” The plane leveled off at the apex of the climb, then spinning to the left, descended, and collided into the ground. In the moments before the plane crashed you could hear the instructor screaming, “let go, let go……. let go, let go, let go!”

There was 45 minutes of instruction before the pair took off that day. Their plan was to fly to Malibu and back.

The safety board typically releases preliminary crash reports within weeks, with the final reports usually following several months later.