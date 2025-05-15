SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, May 14, the Santa Monica City Council approved a new Entertainment Zone, a first-of-its-kind effort to support economic development to the Third Street Promenade shopping district.

The Entertainment Zone ordinance will allow adults 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from a participating, licensed Promenade business and consume them outdoors on the 1200-1400 blocks of the Promenade, between Wilshire Boulevard and Broadway.

Per City Council direction, the Entertainment Zone will start with a soft rollout in early June, with initial hours on Friday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The official launch is set for the city’s annual Pride on the Promenade celebration on June 21.

According to a news release from the city’s website, the Entertainment Zone will be the first in Southern California, made possible by California’s Senate Bill 969. Senate Bill 969 went into effect in 2025, which allows local governments to create designated outdoor areas where open container prohibitions are lifted for beverages purchased from participating restaurants and bars.

“The new Entertainment Zone will provide a unique way for visitors to experience the iconic Third Street Promenade that caters to the new trends in shopping and dining,” said Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete. “It is an example of the many ways Santa Monica is thinking creatively about our economic growth and I’m excited to see more residents and visitors supporting our downtown businesses while responsibly enjoying the Entertainment Zone.”

Parameters for Santa Monica’s Entertainment Zone include:

-Participating businesses will need to opt-in and sign a participation agreement with the city.

-The business will be responsible for checking IDs as they normally would when serving alcohol, and they will then provide the customer with an official city-provided wristband that they must wear while consuming the drink outdoors.

-Business owners will supply their own to-go cups (they must not be made of metal or glass per state law).

-Individuals may window shop but will not be permitted to take their beverage into any other businesses – for outdoor consumption only.

The Entertainment Zone will be active from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday to begin, with the hope of expanding the program to 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days per week as feasible.

Businesses with current alcohol licenses can choose to participate in the Entertainment Zone by signing a participation agreement with the city of Santa Monica. The Promenade will remain open, as usual, to families and visitors of all ages.

City Community Development and public safety staff will provide regular status updates on the Entertainment Zone rollout and make adjustments as needed.

Per California law, the five essential rules of the Entertainment Zone are:

1) You must be 21+ and wear an official wristband to enjoy alcoholic drinks to-go.

2) Only alcoholic drinks purchased from participating businesses are allowed.

3) Alcohol taken to-go must be in a non-glass, non-metal container.

4) Finish your drink before exploring another bar, restaurant or shop.

5) Enjoy your alcoholic beverages within the Entertainment Zone boundaries.

Community Development Department staff are working to finalize the management plan for the Entertainment Zone based on feedback from the city council meeting and are working closely with Downtown Santa Monica, Inc., or DTSM, to install signage and other communications to reiterate the rules and boundaries of the Entertainment Zone.

The Santa Monica Police Department, DTSM’s private security firm for the Promenade, Legion, and the city’s Public Works Department are working to ensure resources and staff are in place to ensure the Promenade remains a clean and safe space for the public.

“Few places in the country have the potential to rival Santa Monica’s year-round coastal climate, and this new experience will further elevate our downtown as a place to socialize and connect,” said Andrew Thomas, CEO of Downtown Santa Monica, Inc.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the vision and commitment of our local businesses, residents, visitors and the city of Santa Monica. As our downtown transforms to meet new expectations, so too does the city evolve to support the broader community’s needs,” he added.

No changes were made to Santa Monica’s outdoor dining program, which allows businesses to serve food and drink in designated outdoor spaces on the Promenade.

For more details visit: https://www.santamonica.gov/blog/santa-monica-s-proposed-promenade-entertainment-zone-frequently-asked-questions.