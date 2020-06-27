WEST HOLLYWOOD— Being Alive, the organization that has the mission of eliminating the stigma around those affected by HIV announced Marc Haupert will be taking over as Interim Executive Director on Friday, June 26.

Being Alive was founded in 1986 by three friends John Mohr, Ron Rose and Rick Ewing as a support system for those living with HIV/AIDS by those already infected. They have resided off of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood stating “Being Alive serves as a beacon of emotional support, treatment education, and empowerment to thousands of people living with HIV/AIDS.”

Haupert will take his position starting July 1, filling in for the late Garry Bowie who passed in April from complications of the novel coronavirus.

Haupert has served many Southern California nonprofits as interim, earning him the title of “Interim of the Year” by Third Sector Company, the placement firm Haupert has been with since 2004. Prior to his time with Third Sector, Haupert worked with the Los Angeles Shanti Foundation as executive director.

Haupert has a long history of working alongside HIV organizations, serving as director for Desert AIDS Project and has been an advocate since the beginning of the AIDS pandemic in the ’80s. Haupert stated his excitement to work for Being Alive:

“I have long admired Being Alive, that sprang out of our activist community at the same time as LA Shanti, and filled important service gaps in the governmentally administered service array in LA. It is an honor to work among the dedicated professionals at Being Alive who put their all into their daily work, particularly during this new pandemic. I look forward to building on Garry’s strong foundation to continue serving our diverse client population in the most efficient and needed ways.”

Being Alive plans on moving their home office to Hollywood Boulevard on July 1.