SAYREVILLE, NJ—On February 1, 30-year-old, Sayreville Burough councilwoman, Eunice Dwumfour was shot to death outside her home.



Authorities responded to a 911 call of shots fired at approximately 7:22 p.m. on Samuel Circle in the Parlin area. According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker, the [deceased] body of a female with multiple gunshot wounds was identified by a New Jersey Globe reporter Wildstein, as Eunice Dwumfour. She was shot and killed while sitting in her car outside her home.





Dwumfour, a Republican, won her seat on the council in 2021. She was the liaison to Public Safety, which includes police, fire, and EMS, as well as liaison to the Sayreville Human Relations Commission. She also served on the Public Works and Recreation committees.



According to Dwumfour’s sister, Pricilla, Eunice was “born in the United States, and was deeply wrapped in her Christian faith.” She leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter.



The Borough of Sayreville is located East of Brunswick, New Jersey in the Raritan Valley on the south banks of the Raritan River in Middlesex County.



Authorities are asking anyone with information or footage of the area to call Sayreville Detective Rebecca Morales at 732-727-4444 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michelle Coppola at 732-745-3477.