UNITED STATES—For a long time, Nevada was the only state where sports betting was completely legal. Then, on May 14th, 2018, SCOTUS overturned The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 aka PASPA which prohibited sports gambling under state law. This crucial decision allowed each state to regulate sports betting on their own, without the approval of the federal government.

Prior to this resolution, several states have been working on legislation that would go into effect or be further developed in case PASPA was struck down. Other than Nevada, 18 other states have decided to legalize sports betting. While all of them haven’t implemented the new regulations, there are plans for that to happen very soon. However, one state jumped on the wagon as soon as possible and legalized sports betting only a month after PASPA was overturned – New Jersey. This should come as no surprise, seeing as how New Jersey was the state that put this case in front of the Supreme Court in the first place.

While they had no strong connections to sports betting, the state made the most of this opportunity and is now one of the leaders in the field. With that in mind, how is NJ faring against Nevada? Does it have a chance of becoming the sports betting capital of the country? Keep on reading to find out more.

What Are the Numbers Saying?

It didn’t take New Jersey long to get on the map when it comes to betting. By May of 2019 – a year since sports betting was legalized in NJ – the state has taken in over $2.9 billion, which goes to show just how lucrative this decision has been.

Furthermore, in this short period, the state had already edged passed Nevada and took in more wagers. In May of 2019, New Jersey bettors spent $318.9 million while Nevada was behind, with $317.4 million.

This trend has continued in 2020 as well. In January, New Jersey won again – $540.1 million compared to Nevada’s $502.5 million in total handle. When we take a look at other states where sports betting is legal, we can see that most of them are not even close to having this kind of revenue.

Why Is New Jersey Gaining an Edge?

You might be wondering why New Jersey is overtaking Nevada so quickly seeing as how Las Vegas is known as the one-stop-shop for all your gambling needs. Well, New Jersey has its own casino mecca – Atlantic City, where gambling has been legal since 1976. Plus, being just over two hours away from New York City certainly helps. New Yorkers looking for a fun night out often choose this NJ favorite to visit as they get to pick from nine casinos that are currently operating there.

What is more, it’s important to note that 87% of bets in New Jersey come from mobile users versus Nevada’s 56%. This is a big difference and it can be accredited to New Jersey offering a far superior mobile betting experience. Even though betting was legal in Nevada for so long, their mobile betting industry is simply not on New Jersey’s level. NJ punters have at their fingertips numerous online sports betting apps and websites which you can read more about here.

Moreover, the top locations for mobile betting are all along the Hudson River, which makes the impact of New Yorkers even more obvious. Because they have to be on New Jersey territory when using the apps, they cross the border just to make a bet and then return to their side once they’re done.

On the other hand, in NV, only 50 of 440 licensed sportsbooks offer betting on mobile and they require the consumer to register their account in-person at the casino. While their goal of getting more people to visit the casino is understandable, many punters don’t find this approach practical at all.

What Can We Expect in the Future?

Seeing as how New Yorkers play a big role in New Jersey’s dominance, possible legalization of sports betting in New York could potentially endanger NJ’s lucrative position. Even while it seems that NY is far from making it legal, Pennsylvania has recently introduced laws that legalized sports betting, which means that certain punters could be moving their business there. Perhaps the elders at Sin City will see the error of their ways and work on improving the mobile and online experience for its players. However, if things continue down this path, New Jersey will be well on its way to taking the crown away from Nevada, as America’s gambling capital.