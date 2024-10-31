SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, October 29, the city of Santa Monica indicated in a news release that the city’s Big Blue Bus will host a free community event to celebrate the grand opening of Little Blue Dog Run, its new off-leash dog run, on Saturday, November 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at Big Blue Bus headquarters, located at 1660 7th St.

Led by Big Blue Bus, in collaboration with the Santa Monica Public Works Department, general contractor Ramco, and architect SWA Group, the revitalization project will transform an underutilized area next to Big Blue Bus headquarters into a vibrant green space for the community. Little Blue Dog Run amenities include fenced exercise areas for dogs of all sizes, dog drinking fountains, trees, and a picnic area with seating.

“This project aligns with our mission to improve the lives of those we serve by promoting connection, access, and mobility, while also contributing to a clean and safe Santa Monica,” said Department of Transportation Director Anuj Gupta. “It transforms a busy Big Blue Bus stop and layover, served by three routes, into a dynamic community gathering space designed to enhance safety for our riders and staff through the installation of improved lighting and additional security cameras along the entire block.”

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, pet safety demonstrations from Santa Monica’s Most Loved awardee Love At First Sit, and agility demonstrations from local business Fitdog. Santa Monica Animal Shelter staff will introduce residents to dogs available for adoption and the Santa Monica Veterinary Group will distribute free exam vouchers to attendees.

A Doggie Fall Fashion Show, will allow community members to enter their dogs to win amazing prizes donated by local partners including Wag Hotels, Silly Dog, Westside Dog Gang, Love At First Sit, Fitdog, and the Santa Monica Veterinary Group.

To learn more about the grand opening event and register for the Doggie Fall Fashion Show, visit: santamonica.gov/events.