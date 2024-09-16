BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, September 13, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that starting on Monday, September 16 that new payment options will be available for on-street parking:

-Flowbird Mobile Pay App

-Pay-by-Text

-Traditional meters (coins & cards still accepted)

Beverly Hills will never use a QR code for payment.

The rollout will run through October 28, in key areas like Civic Center, Robertson, Wilshire, and the Business Triangle. A $0.20 fee applies for mobile transactions. For details or questions call 310-285-1000 or email askBH@beverlyhills.org.