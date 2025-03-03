MALIBU—On Saturday, March 1, the city of Malibu announced that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, LAPD Headquarters, City of Los Angeles and Supervisor Horvath’s Office teamed up to create a unified PCH access pass. The new pass will include all agency logos. All original passes distributed will continue to be accepted.

PCH burn area access passes remain limited to:

-Palisades and Malibu residents in burn areas

-Essential businesses (e.g., brick-and-mortar businesses, caretakers, healthcare workers, grocery workers, babysitters, etc.) – Eligibility will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by LASD.

-School buses

Important Dates:

-Last day to get the current pass (LASD logo only): Saturday, March 1, at Malibu City Hall

-New pass distribution begins Tuesday, March 4 on the following schedule:

Monday – Saturday | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Center, UCLA Research Park West (10850 West Pico Blvd.)

Tuesdays & Thursdays | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. SMC-Malibu Campus Interpretive Center (23555 Civic Center Way)

Saturdays | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Malibu City Hall, Multipurpose Room (23825 Stuart Ranch Road)