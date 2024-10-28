WEST HOLLYWOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on Friday, October 25 that a series of Permitting Enhancement Initiatives to streamline our Community Development Department (CDD) functions.

The CDD manages West Hollywood’s urban environment and creates a livable community that balances the needs of residents, businesses, property owners, and visitors.

These initiatives include:

-Permit Navigator Program

-Over-the-Counter Plan Review

-Guaranteed Second Opinion for Issue Resolution

-Administrative Permit Process Improvements

-Permitting Process Workshop

The efforts aim to reduce complexity, improve service delivery, and speed up timelines for development and land use activities.

To learn more visit: https://go.weho.org/48nG9CQ

For additional details about West Hollywood’s Community Development Department and about permitting enhancement initiatives, please visit www.weho.org/cdd.

For more information about the city’s permitting enhancement initiatives or Community Development Department contact Nick Maricich, West Hollywood Director of Community Development, at (323) 848-6393 or at nmaricich@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.