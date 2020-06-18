BEVERLY HILLS— A new cocktail pop-up delivery service opened June 16, guaranteeing drinks around the downtown LA area.

The Lost Parrot Tiki drink truck “provides a socially distant-approved summertime escape with transportive cocktails.” The idea was manifested through a collaboration between Cocktail Academy and Lost Parrot Cafe.

Cocktail Academy was founded in 2014 in the Arts District of LA by Matt Landes and mixologist Brandyn Tepper. Together they have created a brand of specialized cocktails and intimate drinking experiences for patrons.

On their website, they state their mission is to help aim a more elevated at-home drinking experience for people during the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as giving bartenders a chance to return back to work in a safe and new manner.

With the tagline: “A ‘tiki bar in a bag’ delivered to your door promising an island escape from the comfort of home,” people can order fruity cocktails from a selection of six drinks for $49.95. Each Tiki bag comes with four cocktails.

The traveling bar can be seen in different areas of LA on designated days: the Eastside and Valley for “Tiki Tuesday,” Venice and Santa Monica for “Fruity Friday,” while “Silky Saturday” will take place in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

Lost Parrot also offers pick-up services at their Cafe location at 1929 Huntington Drive, South Pasadena Thursday through Saturday from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.