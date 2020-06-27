BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, June 23, the city of Beverly Hills announced that they were launching a new program to help retailers and restaurants. This program, known as OpenBH, allows for businesses to temporarily expand their services to nearby public areas, such as parking lots and/or sidewalks. It is important to note, however, that businesses must first obtain a special event permit from the city before attempting to expand.

To apply for a permit to take advantage of OpenBH, applicants must submit the following for review by City staff: a special event permit application, a certificate of insurance (COI) which names the city as additionally insured, and a layout that will follow social distancing protocols.

To help interested parties in the application process, the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce has offered to host a complimentary webinar on Thursday, July 2, from 10-11 a.m. This webinar will walk viewers through the process of obtaining an event permit by providing a walkthrough of the application process, showing what documents will be needed, and more. Additional information regarding the webinar, including a link to register, can be found here.

To see more details regarding the OpenBH program and/or to apply for a permit, click here.