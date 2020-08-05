TOPANGA CANYON—The coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihood of Topanga Canyon community members, and the Topanga Town Council has promoted new reliefs available for small businesses, non-profits, and renters. They can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 from Los Angeles County. There are a total of six rounds in the program, with finalists notified after each round. Round 3 is open right now until August 7. Topanga businesses have already received funding from this program. More details can be found at https://www.lacovidfund.org/grants.

The Board of Supervisors extended the eviction moratorium for both businesses and residents until September 30, 2020. Tenants will be given a full year to repay rent without reprisal or late fees.

If there are conflicts with this and a landlord tries to evict a tenant, the Los Angeles County Consumer and Business Affairs office can handle specific emergency issues and requests. More information on this service can be found at lacountyhelpcenter.org and concerns can be emailed to disasterhelpcenter@lacounty.gov.

Los Angeles County additionally received about $100 million in rental relief funds, with half of the money going to impoverished areas and the other half being distributed throughout the county. Applicants can apply for rental subsidies equaling $2,000/month (and up to $10,000 in back rent). The application isn’t available yet, but is expected to be released on or before August 16th according to OneTopanga.

The Topanga Town Council will also be discussing challenges for small businesses and nonprofits at their next general meeting on August 12 at 6 p.m. They will go over current challenges local nonprofits and small businesses face and ways that their legislators can support them.