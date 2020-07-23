SANTA MONICA — On July 23, the city of Santa Monica announced new, expanded resources to support residents and businesses in economic recovery during the coronavirus pandemic. These resources aim at aiding community members during the challenge of business closures due to COVID-19.

These six new resources include expanded access to personal protective equipment, online job resources, new outdoor dining services, below market housing options, a new Santa Monica Cares Sensitivity Course and Pledge Assurance Program, and local retail, dining, and hotel specials.

Resource 1) This week, 50,000 surgical masks were delivered to Santa Monica. Every local business can pick up a pack of 50 at the Main Street Visitor Information Center (2427 Main Street) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. This will ensure that customers will be able to shop at stores even if they forgot to bring their own personal protective equipment.

Resource 2) The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported unemployment in Santa Monica increased to 17.2% as of May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the city is launching online job resources to aid Santa Monica residents in their job search. The new website can be found at santamonica.gov/economicrecovery/job-resources.

Resource 3) With in-door dining prohibited, businesses can apply to extend their business outdoors onto private property and adjacent sidewalks and streets. 146 Santa Monica businesses have been approved to do so in order to support businesses. The city has also been more flexible with parking, loading, and operational requirements.

Resource 4) The city’s Below Market Housing waitlist is available for households earning moderate income, seniors and individuals living with a disability. More information and the application can be found at santamonica.gov/housing-apply.

Resource 5) A new Santa Monica Cares Sensitivity Course and Santa Monica Shines Pledge and Assurance Program will be coming soon to educate businesses and employees on what to do in sensitive situations such as when a customer refuses to wear a face covering in your place of business. This free course will be available on August 3.

Resource 6) Lastly, a list of hotel, retail and dining specials have been created to urge community members to support local Santa Monica businesses. This comprehensive list can be found at santamonica.com/summer-specials.