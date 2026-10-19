SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica airport has welcomed a new dining addition, Stiletto, an aviation-themed upscale steakhouse. Stiletto will specialize in grilled meats while offering various other dining options such as seafood and vegetables. Stiletto will also be serving up craft cocktails in addition to its plentiful menu.

Stiletto will be led by chef Patrick Powell and is owned by Sean Martin, who also owns the bakery, Matildas, in the same location. In a press release, the spirit of Stiletto was described as “a cooking style that is elemental but a point of view that is lighter, more expressive, and a little less traditional. Fire and finesse.”

The name, Stiletto, derives from a reference to the Douglas Aircraft factory that made the X-3 Stiletto aircraft, “just steps away” from both Matilda’s and Stiletto.

“A restaurant shaped by the history of the hangar it calls home, but made for Santa Monica today,” Stiletto’s official website states.

Stiletto is located at 3200 Airport Drive in the same building as the bakery, Matilda’s. No grand opening date for the restaurant has been announced, the soft operating hours are set from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The website currently states that reservations are coming soon.

To learn more about the dining options and hours, visit www.stilettosantamonica.com.