LOS FELIZ—A van was nearly swallowed due to a sinkhole appearance on Wednesday, October 14 that formed on Normandie Avenue and Franklin Avenue. According to reports, water was rushing down the street, after the sinkhole’s appearance as the result of an 8-inch water main break after 11 a.m.

The vehicle is reportedly a Spectrum cable company work van that was damaged. The company reported that there was no injury to their employee.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced that around 30 homes in the area were impacted by the water main break. Crews were seen Wednesday working to repair the damage from the sinkhole and water main break.

The city of Los Feliz recently saw a 6-inch water main break in August 2026 on Hillhurst Avenue. That incident resulted in flooded sidewalks and patios of dining areas with brown water.