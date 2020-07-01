WEST HOLLYWOOD—The private membership club, Soho House, is expanding to a new Sunset Boulevard location called Soho Works, which is the first West Coast workspace starting on Monday, July 6.

Located at 9000 Sunset Boulevard, it will be the fourth Soho Works location following the Soho Works 55 Water in New York and Soho Works White City and Shoreditch, both situated in London along with being the brand’s fourth outpost in Los Angeles after its Malibu and downtown Los Angeles locations. The Sunset Boulevard location will have views of Hollywood from its rooftop garden and bar.

Soho Works is an intercontinental network of workspaces. Workspace amenities include printers, podcast equipment, phone booths and meeting rooms which allow video conferencing. Services will also include a selection of continental breakfast options with tea and coffee beverages throughout the day. Similar to Soho House, Soho Works will feature a calendar of events for members including community get-togethers, panels, wellness events and more.

‘We wanted to boost creativity and social connections by fostering moments of interaction within the space,’” stated Soho Works senior interior designer Luana Lima from the New York location. “In the lounge, for example, the green pantry banquette weaves in and out to create different moments of intimacy, allowing groups to work together or individuals to work solo.”

The new location will incorporate Soho House’s new initiative, Soho Back to Work, to encourage members to get a kickstart into the post COVID-19 situation. The digital platform hosts work tools, resources, and digital events to connect with other members. As a member, access is available from the 27 Houses around the world with Soho Active gyms, Soho Works, along with other special perks. The club is planning additional locations in New York, London and Hong Kong later this year.