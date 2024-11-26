MALIBU—The city of Malibu revealed that a new state law starting in January 2025 will prohibit stopping, standing or parking a vehicle within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk or within 15 feet of any crosswalk with a curb extension. Doing such can result in a citation beginning January 1, 2025.

Assembly Bill 413, the “California Daylighting Law,” is meant to improve pedestrian safety at intersections by making pedestrians who are crossing the street more visible to approaching vehicles.

The law took effect on January 1, 2024, first allowing for warnings, unless the curb has already been painted red, or unless a sign is in place that prohibits parking. Santa Monica is conducting outreach to property owners to help them comply with these new safety regulations.