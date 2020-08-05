TOPANGA CANYON—The Los Angeles County Office of Education Superintendent Debra Duardo will be launching a student advisory council to engage with students on current issues such as decision-making about public education.

“Education leaders must be informed by the experiences and voices of our young people,” said Duardo. “Their perspective is vital to addressing issues and solving problems facing our schools and communities.”

The new Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council will be made up of 25 high school students from districts all across the county. The group will meet on a quarterly basis beginning in Fall 2020 and will be expected to participate in every meeting.

The council will discuss issues such as educational equity, the quality of public education, student well-being and other topics of concern, with the mission of advising Superintendent Duardo on key issues concerning students.

To be considered for the council, students have to complete an application, submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher, administrator or certificated school staff member, and show proof of permission from a parent/guardian to participate.

Applications and forms are due no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28. Any questions can be directed to communications@lacoe.edu.

Click here for more information.