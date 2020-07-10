WESTWOOD — California cannabis retail store Sweet Flower opened up a new location on Friday, July 3 in Westwood.

The other four Sweet Flower locations include downtown L.A. Arts District, Melrose and Studio City. The new store is located on 1413 Westwood Boulevard near Tochal Market and Bristol Farms. The store is also planning on expanding its delivery platform. The current delivery services on the website can bring the merchandise to one’s door within 90 minutes with their daily hours of 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. The buyer must be 21+ or 18+ with a state medical card.

“We are building the best-in-class retail and delivery experience in the largest legal market in the world, and we could not be more excited to launch our latest Los Angeles location, Sweet Flower Westwood, Customers love the showrooming experience in our stores coupled with the convenience of our delivery service,” said the company’s CEO and founder Tim Dodd.

Sweet Flower has contributed over $125,000 in donations including L.A. GOAL, an organization that provides opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities; Upward Bound House, which works to reduce the number of homeless families and children; and Black Cooperative Investment Fund, a community-based nonprofit fund to create social chance within the African American community. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the company has also directed $5,000 to Food Share in Ventura County along with delivering over 500 masks and gloves.

Most recently, the company has introduced five new curated kits by Michelle Mendoza, including the Sleep, Calm, Fun and Relief.